Enright is dealing with a low-grade right lat strain and is not expected to be game-ready until April.

It's not clear when Enright was diagnosed with the injury, but he is expected to resume a throwing program next week. Added to the 40-man roster over the offseason, Enright missed much of last season due to injury but was excellent when healthy, posting a 1.06 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 31:5 K:BB over 17 innings with Triple-A Columbus.