Jones with 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored in Friday's 5-4 win over the Mariners.

Jones launched a 402-foot homer in the seventh inning before adding a leadoff double and scoring the tying run in the ninth. The 27-year-old opened August in a 4-for-30 slump but has gone 4-for-8 with two homers over his past two contests. For the season, he's slashing .219/.311/.321 with five long balls, 31 RBI, 31 runs scored and seven steals across 348 plate appearances.