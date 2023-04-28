Gonzalez is absent from the Guardians' lineup Friday in Boston.
Gonzalez started four straight against lefties but has now been benched in two of his team's last three contests versus righties as he continues to find consistent playing time hard to come by. Will Brennan will start in right field Friday.
More News
-
Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Back on bench versus righty•
-
Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Swats first homer of year•
-
Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: On bench again versus righty•
-
Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Making another start•
-
Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: At cleanup spot Tuesday•
-
Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Not in lineup against Oakland•