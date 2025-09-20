The Guardians recalled Halpin from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday.

Halpin has spent the entire season at Triple-A, slashing .249/.321/.414 with 14 homers, 44 RBI, 86 runs scored and 15 stolen bases over 126 games. With Nolan Jones now set to miss the rest of the regular season with an oblique strain, the 23-year-old Halpin will come up to fill the open spot in Cleveland's outfield unit. He will be making his MLB debut whenever he gets into a game.