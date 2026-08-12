Guardians' Petey Halpin: Losing out on playing time

Halpin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

The Guardians will leave the Halpin on the bench for the fifth game in a row, with the left-handed-hitting outfielder sitting twice against right-handed starters during that stretch. Halpin looks like he'll have to settle for a part-time role versus righties after the Guardians added Jo Adell and Nathaniel Lowe at the trade deadline and called up one of their top position prospects in Angel Genao from Triple-A Columbus last week.