Halpin started in center field and went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the White Sox.

Halpin was in the starting lineup for a second straight day with both Chase DeLauter (wrist) and Angel Martinez (side) unavailable and became an unlikely difference-maker in the win. The left-handed batter, who had gone deep just three times through 73 games, went into his home run trot after belting a three-run shot in the sixth inning to give Cleveland a 5-3 lead. Halpin's contributions enabled the Guardians win the series and take over first place in the AL Central, a half game ahead of the White Sox.