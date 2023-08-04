Cleveland activated Battenfield (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Friday and optioned him to Triple-A Columbus.

Battenfield is recovered from the right shoulder inflammation that sent him to the IL back in mid-May, but the Guardians will keep him on the farm for now. The 25-year-old allowed seven earned runs and tallied only one strikeout over 7.1 innings in his latest rehab start this past Sunday with Columbus.