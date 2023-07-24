The Guardians transferred Bieber (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Bieber was placed on the IL coming out of the All-Star break after being diagnosed with right elbow inflammation. While the Guardians recently determined that he won't require surgery to address the injury, it's apparent that he's dealing with something more significant than minor swelling after he was sent in for a re-evaluation over the weekend. The right-hander is midway through a two-week non-throwing period, and based on the Guardians' decision to move him to the 60-day IL, he seems unlikely to resume baseball activities until at least some point in early August. Since Bieber won't be eligible for activation until Sept. 10 as a result of the transaction, fantasy managers in most redraft leagues are likely best off cutting the 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner in favor of a healthy option.