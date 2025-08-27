Cecconi didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Rays, giving up three runs on six hits over six innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The right-hander delivered his second straight quality start on 99 pitches (63 strikes). Cecconi has five quality starts in eight outings since the All-Star break, but in the other three outings he got tagged for 19 runs (17 earned) in 16 innings, leaving him with a ragged 5.55 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 27:8 K:BB and 2.1 HR/9 over 47 frames during that span. With John Means (elbow) closing on on his Cleveland debut, either Cecconi or Parker Messick, who has been very impressive in his first two MLB starts, are likely to lose their spot in the rotation. Cecconi may get one last chance to make his case in his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in Boston.