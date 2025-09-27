Cecconi (7-7) took the loss Friday against the Rangers, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk in four innings. He struck out three.

It was a pivotal game for the playoff-hopeful Guardians, but Cecconi was unable to deliver a positive performance. It was his shortest outing since Aug. 10 against the White Sox, though the right-hander at least managed to settle in for three scoreless innings after giving up all of his runs in the opening frame. Cecconi will finish the regular season with a decent 4.30 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 109:32 K:BB over 132 innings, turning in 11 quality starts in 23 outings.