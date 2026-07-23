Guardians' Slade Cecconi: Short start in loss

Cecconi (4-7) took the loss Wednesday against the Twins after giving up three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings.

Cecconi continues to struggle in July after an efficient June, during which he yielded two runs or fewer in all five of his starts. The right-hander has now allowed at least three runs in each of his three July outings, leaving him with a 7.43 ERA across 13.1 innings this month. The three walks issued Wednesday are also his most since May 7. The 27-year-old is expected to start next week against the Reds.