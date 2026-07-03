Guardians' Slade Cecconi: Throttled in no-decision

Cecconi took a no-decision Thursday against the White Sox, allowing five runs on nine hits and one walk in five-plus innings. He struck out three.

A staggering six of Cecconi's nine hits allowed went for extra bases, three of which came in the fifth inning alone, and a Chase Meidroth two-run home run chased the hurler from the outing in the sixth frame. The 27-year-old right-hander stumbled dramatically Thursday, as he worked at least five innings while yielding two runs or fewer in all five of his starts in June. Cecconi will take a subpar 4.44 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 73:30 K:BB over 95.1 innings into his next scheduled outing against the Twins.