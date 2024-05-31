Kwan (hamstring) was reinstated from the injured list and is starting in left field and batting leadoff Friday against the Nationals, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old has been sidelined nearly four weeks by a strained left hamstring, but he's back with the Guardians after a four-game rehab stint in the minors. Kwan was producing as one of the best leadoff hitters in baseball prior to the injury with three homers, three steals and a .353/.407/.496 slash line in 32 games.