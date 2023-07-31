Kwan went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and a walk in Sunday's win over the White Sox.

Kwan took Michael Kopech deep to right field to kick things off in the fifth. He's had himself quite a run at the plate over the last week, as he hit .394/.459/.667 with four extra-base hits, five RBI, four runs and a 4:3 BB:K in eight games. The 25-year-old has shown spectacular patience with his at-bats again this year. He currently sits fourth in strikeout percentage and 10th with a .885 BB/K percentage.