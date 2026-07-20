Guardians' Steven Kwan: Leads off, extends hit streak

Kwan batted leadoff and went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Pirates. He was also caught stealing.

Kwan's third-inning single plated the Guardians' lone run. The single extended a hit streak to six games, during which Kwan is 11-for-21 (.524) with two doubles, three RBI, two steals and three runs scored. He'd batted ninth in the order in his previous 12 starts before Sunday's promotion. It's unclear if the recent stretch of hitting is what prompted manager Stephen Vogt to put Kwan back at leadoff, or if the manager preferred the veteran instead of rookie Travis Bazzana atop the order against Pittsburgh's ace, Paul Skenes.