Kwan went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader sweep over the Twins and then 2-for-5 with four RBI in the night cap.

Kwan's efforts in the matinee didn't lead to any scoring, but he did impact the nightcap with a pair of two-run singles. The stolen base was his 21st, which tied the career high he set in 2023. Kwan's four-RBI night upped his season total to 54, which also tied a career high set in 2023. He's having a strong September, slashing .310/.376/.369 with 11 RBI, seven steals, 11 runs scored and 10 multi-hit efforts over 20 games.