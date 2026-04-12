Guardians' Steven Kwan: Exiting starting nine Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kwan is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
Kwan will hit the bench for the first time all season after making 15 straight starts to kick off the campaign. Angel Martinez will draw a start in left field and will be replace Kwan as the Guardians' leadoff hitter in the series finale in Atlanta.
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