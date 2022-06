Kwan went 3-for-4 with one RBI, one run scored and one steal in Thursday's win over the Athletics.

Kwan notched a multi-hit night for a second consecutive game and registered just his second outing of the season with at least three hits. The rookie has also stolen a base in back-to-back games, bringing his season total to four. Across 43 games, Kwan is slashing .271/.368/.368 with one home run and 16 RBI.