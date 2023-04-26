Kwan went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Rockies.

The 25-year-old has taken full advantage of MLB's rule changes to boost the running game, swiping six bags in seven attempts through 25 games after going 19-for-24 in 147 games as a rookie in 2022. Kwan has yet to hit a homer this season though, and his .266/.355/.319 has been kept afloat by a 12.7 percent walk rate, giving him a limited fantasy profile.