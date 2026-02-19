Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said Thursday that Kwan will play some in center field during spring training, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Kwan has won four straight Gold Gloves for his defensive prowess in left field. He made four starts in center field in his rookie year in 2022, but the Guardians have resisted using him at the position on a regular basis. It seems that could change now as the club seeks its best defensive alignment. Chase DeLauter, Daniel Schneemann and Angel Martinez are the other main candidates to get reps in center field for Cleveland.