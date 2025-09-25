Bibee (12-11) picked up the win in Wednesday's 5-1 victory over the Tigers, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander extended his win streak to three starts and his quality start streak to four with another sharp performance, tossing 63 of 105 pitches for strikes. Bibee's produced a 1.30 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 26:5 K:BB through 27.2 September innings, helping the Guardians make history by overcoming a 15.5-game deficit and catching the Tigers in the AL Central -- they now sit one game up with four to play. Unless he's needed this weekend to help clinch a playoff spot, Bibee will put his 2025 regular season in the books with a 4.24 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 162:54 K:BB through 182.1 innings.