Guardians' Travis Bazzana: Officially activated
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bazzana (oblique) was activated from the 7-day injured list at Double-A Akron on Friday.
Bazzana has been on the shelf since mid-May with a strained right oblique, but he's been officially cleared to return to action with Akron. The first overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft had appeared in 33 Double-A games before the injury, slashing .252/.362/.433 with four homers and eight stolen bases.
