Bazzana will start at second base and bat seventh in Tuesday's game versus the Rays in his major-league debut.

Bazzana will have a chance to work his way up higher in the batting order if he gets off to a hot start, but he'll open up in the lower-third of the lineup. The 23-year-old was called up earlier Tuesday after slashing .287/.422/.511 with two home runs, 10 RBI, eight stolen bases and 18 runs scored over his first 24 contests with Triple-A Columbus.