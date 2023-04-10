McKenzie (shoulder) was re-evaluated Sunday and has been cleared to start resume throwing weighted balls before beginning a throwing program later this week, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

McKenzie suffered a right teres major muscle strain in his final spring training start back on March 26, prompting the Guardians to place him on the injured list to begin the season while barring him from activity for two weeks. The rest appears to have done McKenzie some good, as he's now on track to start ramping back up in the coming days. The Guardians aren't putting a timeline on McKenzie's return and likely won't have clarity on a potential target date until he advances further in his throwing program, but given that he'll presumably need multiple rehab starts to get fully stretched out, he presumably won't be ready to make his season debut until around early-to-mid-May in a best-case scenario.