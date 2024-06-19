McKenzie (3-4) took the loss Tuesday against Seattle, allowing four runs on three hits and four walks over 2.1 innings without recording a strikeout.

After holding the Mariners scoreless through his first two innings, McKenzie allowed five of the first six batters to reach safely in the third, ultimately allowing four runs before the Guardians turned to the bullpen. The 26-year-old McKenzie has struggled of late -- he hasn't made it through six innings in five straight starts, posting a 7.04 ERA in that span. Overall, his ERA is up to 4.48 on the season with a 1.46 WHIP and 65:42 K:BB across 70.1 innings. He'll look to right the ship in his next outing, currently scheduled for this weekend at home versus Toronto.