McKenzie (elbow) will remain shut down for three more weeks, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

McKenzie has already been shut down for more than two weeks after being diagnosed with partially torn right UCL in mid-June. He will attempt to rehab the injury with rest, with the goal of starting a throwing program later this month and eventually returning late in the season. Of course, Tommy John surgery is always a possibility with this type of injury if rest and rehab doesn't do the trick.