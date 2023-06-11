McKenzie (0-1) took the loss against Houston on Saturday, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five batters over five innings.

McKenzie dazzled in his season debut against Minnesota last Sunday, allowing just one hit while striking out 10 batters over five scoreless innings. He looked far more mortal Saturday, surrendering three runs in the first frame and two more in the fourth en route to the loss. On the plus side, McKenzie missed plenty of bats in inducing 15 swinging strikes, so there's evidence to suggest that his previous start wasn't a mirage. The right-hander is tentatively lined up for a road start in Arizona his next time out.