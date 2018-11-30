Johnson was traded from the Nationals to the Indians on Friday in exchange for Yan Gomes, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

A 23-year-old outfielder with plus speed and a questionable hit tool, Johnson hit .267/.321/.410 with six home runs and 21 steals in 391 plate appearances at Double-A. This move is good for Johnson's dynasty-league value, as he was going to have trouble cracking the Nationals' outfield in the coming years. The Indians, meanwhile, have a lot of question marks on the organizational depth chart, so with a strong 2019 season, he could position himself as an option in the near future. He should spend the bulk of the year at Triple-A.