Indians' Daniel Johnson: Headed to Cleveland
Johnson was traded from the Nationals to the Indians on Friday in exchange for Yan Gomes, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
A 23-year-old outfielder with plus speed and a questionable hit tool, Johnson hit .267/.321/.410 with six home runs and 21 steals in 391 plate appearances at Double-A. This move is good for Johnson's dynasty-league value, as he was going to have trouble cracking the Nationals' outfield in the coming years. The Indians, meanwhile, have a lot of question marks on the organizational depth chart, so with a strong 2019 season, he could position himself as an option in the near future. He should spend the bulk of the year at Triple-A.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...