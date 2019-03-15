Mathias was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday.

Mathias got to spend some time in big-league camp but was never a candidate to open the season on the major-league roster, as he's yet to reach Triple-A. He's spent the entirety of the last two seasons stuck at Double-A, and it remains to be seen whether his .232/.338/.370 line for Akron last season will be enough for him to start this season at the next level.

