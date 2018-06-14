Indians' Myles Jaye: Placed on DL
Jaye landed on the 7-day disabled list with right arm soreness.
Jaye will miss a little time after being placed on the shelf following a disastrous outing against Buffalo on Sunday, during which he allowed nine earned runs off 14 hits in six innings. The right-hander has struggled in both of his starts after coming over to the Indians' organization from Minnesota at the end of May.
