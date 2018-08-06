Jaye was placed on the minor-league disabled list Monday with a right finger blister.

Jaye made just three appearances with Triple-A Columbus -- allowing 10 runs while compiling a 3:5 K:BB through six innings -- before landing back on the minor-league DL for the second time this season. The 26-year-old has thrown just 60.2 innings between Triple-A Rochester and Columbus this season due to injuries, posting a lackluster 6.38 ERA and 28:21 K:BB over that stretch.