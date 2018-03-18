Twins' Myles Jaye: Headed back to minors camp
The Twins reassigned Jaye to minor-league camp Sunday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Jaye reached the majors with the Tigers last season and made five appearances (two starts), yielding 17 runs and posting a 4:10 K:BB in 12.2 innings. Since his minor-league track record wasn't overly impressive, Jaye was waived during the offseason and latched on with the Twins as a non-roster invitee. He'll presumably slot in as starting depth at Triple-A Rochester, but Jaye's lack of a 40-man roster spot could make it difficult for him to earn a promotion to the big club in 2018.
