Jones will be promoted to Double-A Akron following Sunday's Futures Game, Jordan Wolf of MiLB.com reports.

Jones owns a strong .286/.435/.425 slash line with seven homers and five steals for High-A Lynchburg this season. He's yet to showcase the plus power that scouts project him with, but his 20.1 percent walk rate stands out as particularly impressive, and he's walked at least 16.2 percent of the time at each of his minor-league stops in his four-year professional career.

More News
Our Latest Stories