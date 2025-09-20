The Guardians placed Jones on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right oblique strain.

With only nine days remaining before the regular season ends, Jones' move to the IL will cause him to miss the rest of the year. He'll finish the 2025 campaign with a .211/.296/.304 batting line alongside five homers, 34 RBI, 34 runs scored and eight steals across 403 plate appearances. Petey Halpin was promoted from Triple-A Columbus to replenish Cleveland's outfield depth.