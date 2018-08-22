Davis was put on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Monday due to a non-baseball related medical condition, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Though the Indians declined to comment any further on Davis's condition, the club expects him to be back on the active roster by Sept. 1. He will officially be eligible to come off the shelf Aug. 30. In a corresponding move, Edwin Encarnacion (biceps) was activated from the DL.