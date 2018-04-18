Indians' Triston McKenzie: Progressing from forearm soreness
McKenzie (forearm) continues to progress and is nearing activation from the 7-day disabled list.
McKenzie has been on the shelf since late March due to forearm soreness. In recent weeks, the right-hander has been able to begin building his arm back up and appears to be on the verge of returning to the minors in the coming weeks.
