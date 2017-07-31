Olson was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Monday.

With Josh Tomlin (hamstring) moving to the disabled list, Olson will head back to the majors to provide some bullpen help to the big-league club. In two appearances with Cleveland, the left-hander didn't allow a run and struck out one batter in an inning of work.

