Indians' Tyler Olson: Back in big leagues
Olson was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Monday.
With Josh Tomlin (hamstring) moving to the disabled list, Olson will head back to the majors to provide some bullpen help to the big-league club. In two appearances with Cleveland, the left-hander didn't allow a run and struck out one batter in an inning of work.
More News
-
Indians' Tyler Olson: Returns to Columbus•
-
Indians' Tyler Olson: Brought up by Indians•
-
Indians' Tyler Olson: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Indians' Tyler Olson: Designated for assignment•
-
Indians' Tyler Olson: Gets claimed by Indians on Saturday•
-
Royals' Tyler Olson: Gets designated for assignment•
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...