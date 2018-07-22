Indians' Yonder Alonso: Goes deep twice
Alonso went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI on Saturday against the Rangers.
Alonso took Austin Bibens-Dirkx deep for both of his home runs -- a two-run shot in the fifth inning and a solo homer in the seventh inning -- and brought his season total to 15. Saturday was the first time Alonso was in the lineup post All-Star break as the Indians had faced left-handed starter Martin Perez on Friday. He wasted no time getting back into form, and that's a positive sign as he had entered Saturday's action with just a .403 slugging percentage over the past 30 days.
