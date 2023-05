Diekman was released by the White Sox on Saturday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Diekman owns a career 3.96 ERA over parts of 12 big-league seasons, but it's not clear that there's much left in his 36-year-old left arm. After posted a 4.99 ERA last season, he owns a 7.94 ERA in 11.1 frames this year, walking more batters (13) than he struck out (11).