Jared Hoying: Cut loose by Angels
The Angels agreed to release Hoying from his minor-league contract Sunday, Steve Adams of MLBTradeRumors.com reports.
Hoying was inked less than a month ago to bolster the team's organizational outfield depth, but with his path to the majors somewhat muddled, the 28-year-old plans to pursue his options elsewhere. According to Adams, Hoying has drawn interest from the Korean Baseball Organization, where he would likely be able to secure a more sizable guaranteed contract.
