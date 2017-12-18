The Angels agreed to release Hoying from his minor-league contract Sunday, Steve Adams of MLBTradeRumors.com reports.

Hoying was inked less than a month ago to bolster the team's organizational outfield depth, but with his path to the majors somewhat muddled, the 28-year-old plans to pursue his options elsewhere. According to Adams, Hoying has drawn interest from the Korean Baseball Organization, where he would likely be able to secure a more sizable guaranteed contract.