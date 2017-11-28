Hoying signed a minor-league deal with the Angels that includes an invite to spring training, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

He had been back and forth between Triple-A and the majors with the Rangers over the last two years, but hit the market after being removed from the 40-man roster. Hoying, 28, has a career .220/.262/.288 slash line with one home run and four steals in 126 plate appearances in the majors. His top asset is his speed on the bases. The Angels have a firm trio in the outfield, but they lack much proven depth, so Hoying could once again reach the majors in 2018.

