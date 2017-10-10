Play

Hoying cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.

Hoying has been up and down with the Rangers multiple times over the past two seasons, compiling a combined .220/.262/.288 line in 126 plate appearances. The 28-year-old has hit a combined .254/.308/.465 across five seasons with Triple-A Round Rock.

