Rangers' Jared Hoying: Dropped from 40-man roster
Hoying cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.
Hoying has been up and down with the Rangers multiple times over the past two seasons, compiling a combined .220/.262/.288 line in 126 plate appearances. The 28-year-old has hit a combined .254/.308/.465 across five seasons with Triple-A Round Rock.
More News
-
Rangers' Jared Hoying: Returns to majors•
-
Rangers' Jared Hoying: Ticketed for minor leagues•
-
Rangers' Jared Hoying: Sits out third straight game•
-
Rangers' Jared Hoying: Delivers three hits, scores two runs Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Jared Hoying: Looks like primary center fielder•
-
Rangers' Jared Hoying: Headed to bench Tuesday•
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...