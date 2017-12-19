Jared Hoying: To play in South Korea
Hoying signed with the Hanwha Eagles of the KBO for $700,000, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.
The 28-year-old outfielder has seen time in the majors with the Rangers in each of the last two seasons, but never profiled as more than a fourth or fifth outfielder. He hit .220/.262/.288 with one home run and four steals in 126 MLB plate appearances. It is a one-year deal, so he could attempt to come back stateside later this decade.
More News
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...