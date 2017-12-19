Hoying signed with the Hanwha Eagles of the KBO for $700,000, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

The 28-year-old outfielder has seen time in the majors with the Rangers in each of the last two seasons, but never profiled as more than a fourth or fifth outfielder. He hit .220/.262/.288 with one home run and four steals in 126 MLB plate appearances. It is a one-year deal, so he could attempt to come back stateside later this decade.