Adam was non-tendered by the Royals on Friday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old righty made his big-league debut last season, but logged a 6.12 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in 32.1 innings. Flanagan reports that Adam will re-sign with the Royals in the coming days on a minor-league deal.

More News
Our Latest Stories