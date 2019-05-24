Jaycob Brugman: Released by Orioles
Brugman was released by the Orioles on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Brugman has some big-league experience, appearing in 48 games for the Athletics back in 2017. He was limited to just three games for Triple-A Norfolk this season.
