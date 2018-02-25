Orioles' Jaycob Brugman: Clears waivers
Brugman cleared waivers Sunday and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Brugman was designated for assignment last week following the team's re-signing of Chris Tillman. No other teams showed any interest in the outfielder, so he'll kick off the 2018 campaign in Triple-A. He will report back to major-league spring training in the meantime, though.
