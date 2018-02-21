Orioles' Jaycob Brugman: Designated for assignment
The Orioles designated Brugman for assignment Wednesday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Brugman lost his spot on the 40-man roster after the Orioles made their re-signing of starting pitcher Chris Tillman official Wednesday. After announcing the Tillman transaction, Baltimore general manager Dan Duquette revealed that the team considers adding a left-handed outfield bat its top priority, according to Encina, but the lefty-hitting Brugman apparently wasn't viewed as a solution on that front. Though he showed respectable contact and on-base skills in his first taste of the majors with the Athletics last season, slashing .266/.346/.343 in 162 plate appearances, Brugman's dearth of power and lack of high-end speed will limit his fantasy appeal if he resurfaces in the big leagues with the Orioles or another team down the line.
