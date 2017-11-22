Orioles' Jaycob Brugman: Traded to Baltimore
Brugman was dealt to the Orioles on Wednesday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.
Brugman was recently designated for assignment by Oakland on Monday, and will now head to the East Coast after playing in 48 games with the A's last season. During that time, he slashed .266/.346/.343 with three home runs and 12 RBI. He will serve as outfield depth for Baltimore moving forward, and could latch onto the big-league roster as a fourth or fifth outfielder in 2018.
