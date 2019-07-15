Jon Niese: Let go by Seattle

Niese was released by the Mariners on Monday, Mike Curto of the Tacoma Rainiers broadcast booth reports.

Niese appeared in nine games for Triple-A Tacoma in 2019, posting a 5.12 ERA and 1.51 WHIP with a 38:24 K:BB over 70.1 innings. He hasn't surfaced in the big leagues since the 2016 season, across stops with the Mets and the Pirates.