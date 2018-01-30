Rangers' Jon Niese: Invited to Rangers camp
Niese signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Tuesday which includes an invitation to spring training, Ken Davidoff of the New York Post reports.
Niese didn't pitch in affiliated baseball in 2017 after failing to break camp with the Yankees. He last appeared in the majors in 2016, when he struggled to a 5.50 ERA and 1.59 WHIP across 121 innings with the Mets and Pirates. The southpaw will get a shot to make the Rangers' Opening Day roster with a strong showing in spring, though he seems more likely to serve as organizational pitching depth in 2018.
